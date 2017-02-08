Paul Howard: First African-American DA for Fulton County - CBS46 News

Paul Howard: First African-American DA for Fulton County

By La-Keya Stinchcomb, Digital Producer
ATLANTA

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard has served the Atlanta community for more than 40 years.

Howard graduated cum laude from the prestigious Morehouse College and later received his law from Emory University. His law career began in 1976 with the City of Atlanta as an Assistant Solicitor. A year later, he became the City's Deputy Solicitor.

Some of Howard's achievements as District Attorney include the the installation of Deputy District Attorneys who provide day-to-day supervision of the Office’s divisions, the creation of specialized prosecution units, including Major Felony, Crimes Against Women & Children, White Collar Crime, the Multi-Agency Cold Case Squad, Public Integrity and the Trial Division, and the establishment of the Fulton County “Complaint Room.”

Howard has received numerous awards including the "Zenith Award for Service to the Community," the "Helping Hand Award," the "Trumpet Award," and the "Humane Law Enforcement Award."

The Atlanta Business Chronicle has also recognized Howard numerous times by including him in its annual "Who's Who in Law and Accounting."

    •   