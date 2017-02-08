I-285/SR 400 interchange will begin transformation

Both day and nighttime work is planned for the Transform 285/400 interchange improvement project.

The Georgia Department of Transportation's private sector partner, North Perimeter Contractors (NPC) will begin site preparation and landscape clearing on Wednesday, February 8.

“Crews will remove trees and other vegetation from the right of way and within the interchange for the new collector-distributor lanes that will be built on the sides of I-285 and State Route 400,” said Albert Welch, Georgia DOT Program Delivery Engineer for Major Projects. “This will be the first visible sign of our progress toward improving traffic flow and safety in this very busy interchange.”

SR400 on the southbound side from the Mount Vernon Road bridge will be the starting point for this project. Once the southbound area is complete, NPC will move on to the northbound side.

