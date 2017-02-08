W-2 Phishing scam warning

Better Call Harry has ways you can protect yourself now, and what you need to do if a thief takes your wallet or purse.More >
The I-85 rebuild will be completed soon, and then all will be well with metro Atlanta traffic, right? Wrong! Better Call Harry checked with a yoga instructor who has advice on surviving Atlanta Carmageddon.More >
Scammers can be your neighbors, people you know and trust. A pastor's wife stole millions of dollars from 30 people in a small Tennessee town.More >
A scam that's on the rise targets the workforce. It starts with hackers breaching an email server, and it could end with the business losing tens of thousands of dollars.More >
Roger Crews had his eyes on a Chevy Silverado. Employees at Quick Cars told the Conyers man he was pre-approved, so he gave them a $3,500 deposit. But all he got back was the receipt after the dealer reversed course and said he was not approved.More >
A student at Woodstock HS was stabbed by another student Friday afternoon, sparking a Code Red.More >
Family and friends will say goodbye Friday to former Atlanta Police Chief Richard Pennington and a huge crowd is expected to pay their respects.More >
A 9-year-old boy died from a shooting inside his home in Winder Wednesday afternoon.More >
Andee Poulos was an active 14-year-old in 2011. She was a swimmer and softball player at Holy Innocents Episcopal School.More >
