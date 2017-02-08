W-2 Phishing scam warning

You've probably heard about the IRS fake call scam where a scammer phones you and says you need to wire money to the agency or go to jail (the IRS never calls you).

Now scammers are using emails to steal your W-2 information.

Businesses, schools, hospitals and even restaurants are at risk.

Better Call Harry has advice on what to do if you receive one of these fake emails.

