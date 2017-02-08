Former President Carter unveils solar panel field on family farm

The 39th President of the United States re-visited an old passion from his days in the White House Wednesday, unveiling a field of 3,800 solar panels on his family farmland.

Former President Jimmy Carter has long advocated for more investment in renewable energy, dating back to when he had solar panels installed on the White House in 1979. Those panels were removed seven years later by then-President Ronald Reagan.

“I said (when I was President) we would have 20 percent of all our power from renewable sources by the year 2000. And we would have done that if we had continued with the progress we’d initiated,” said Carter.

He said countries like China, Sweden, Canada and Scotland have surged far beyond the United States in their use of renewable energy. Carter also said he believes President Donald Trump has a great chance to turn the tide toward more alternative energy sources.

“President Trump has a goal of providing new jobs in America, and one of the best sources of new jobs is in renewable energy,” said Carter.

As for the new field of solar panels on his family’s farm, the Carter family is leasing that space to Atlanta-based SolAmerica Energy. The panels are connected to Georgia Power’s grid and can supply enough energy to power roughly half the town of Plains.

