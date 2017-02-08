Woodstock police officer, good Samaritan credited with saving woman's life

Officer Yvonne Letzin was typing up a report in her patrol car on January 27, when she noticed a smiling, bubbly elderly woman walking by.

"I know exactly who she is," Letzin said. "She always walks downtown Woodstock, always says hi to the police officers."

Officer Letzin continued her work and after some time went by, an SUV pulled up next to her.

"A lady rolled down her window and said hey I think there's a man sleeping on the sidewalk."

Brian Collins was on his way home from work and had already spotted the woman. He pulled over and approached her. Officer Letzin showed up minutes after.

"I just kept thinking this could be my mom and this is probably somebody's grandmother," he said.

''She got here and she really took control," Collins said of Letzin.

After pulling up the woman’s shirt, Officer Letzin noticed she had a large scar from her chest to her to chin. She decided not to use her automated external defibrillator for fear it may further complicate the situation.

"I don’t know CPR and she got me to help her," Collins said. "She said I’m going to need your help."

Officer Letzin performed CPR and it started to work.

"Her breaths were about one every five-to-seven seconds," she said.

Woodstock Fire and Rescue arrived and took over. Officer Letzin has gone to visit the woman in the hospital twice so far.

"I know she’s always going to be a part of my life and I’m never going to forget her. Stuff like this is the reason I put on this uniform."

The woman is still in the hospital but is expected to make a full recovery.

