Atlanta Falcons promote Keith Carter to running backs coach

The Atlanta Falcons announced that they have promoted Keith Carter to running backs coach.

Carter is entering his third season with the Falcons, previously serving as the assistant offensive line coach.

According to the team's website, Carter helped the offensive line block for Matt Ryan in 2016, who threw for more than 4,000 yards and 38 touchdowns. Ryan was also named the NFL's MVP.

Carter is from Downington, Pennsylvania, according to the team's website.

He is also the grandson of Gino Marchetti, who is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.