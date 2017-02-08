Wind Advisory issued north of Atlanta on Thursday

A wind advisory has been issued north of Atlanta on Thursday.

Who's in the advisory?

The advisory is for Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Murray, Walker and Whitfield County until 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

The advisory is for Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer, Lumpkin, Towns, Union and White County until 3 a.m. Friday morning.

Metro Atlanta is not under the advisory.

What does it mean?

A wind advisory is issued when we're expecting a sustained wind of at least 20 mph, or wind gusts of at least 35 mph. Winds this strong could make it difficult to drive.

