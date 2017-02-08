Man accused of not paying $223K in child support

Condemned murderer J.W. Ledford, Jr. is scheduled for execution by lethal injection at 7 p.m. next Tuesday, May 16, at Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson.More >
A student at Woodstock HS was stabbed by another student Friday afternoon, sparking a Code Red.More >
Andee Poulos was an active 14-year-old in 2011. She was a swimmer and softball player at Holy Innocents Episcopal School.More >
Tommy Leon Williams, 26, was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer, hindering apprehension of a criminal, and obstruction of law enforcement officer.More >
A 9-year-old boy died from a shooting inside his home in Winder Wednesday afternoon.More >
