Man accused of not paying $223K in child support

After five years on the run, a Mississippi man has been arrested and accused of not paying almost a quarter of a million dollars in child support.

Attorney Matthew Thomson tells The Clarion-Ledger that 50-year-old Tony Haywood, of Brandon, was arrested by the Rankin County Sheriff's Department last week on a contempt of court charge.

Thompson says Haywood had three children with his ex-wife, Renee Ainsworth, before they divorced in Georgia in 2004. They had been married for 16 years.

In 2012, a Rankin County judge ordered Haywood to pay about $152,000 in unpaid child support and Ainsworth's attorney's fees. Thompson says Haywood continued to not pay and went "on the lam." With interest, he now owes more than $223,000.

