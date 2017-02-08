Man accused of stealing computers from Dalton Walmart - CBS46 News

Man accused of stealing computers from Dalton Walmart

By WGCL Digital Team
DALTON, GA

Police say a man stole two desktop computers from a Dalton Walmart on Feb. 5.

The incident occurred between 7-7:30 a.m. at the Walmart on Shugart Road.

Police say the HP computers are valued at $649 each.

The man left the store in a white pickup track, according to authorities.

