Senate confirms Sessions as attorney general

Condemned murderer J.W. Ledford, Jr. is scheduled for execution by lethal injection at 7 p.m. next Tuesday, May 16, at Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson.More >
A student at Woodstock HS was stabbed by another student Friday afternoon, sparking a Code Red.More >
Andee Poulos was an active 14-year-old in 2011. She was a swimmer and softball player at Holy Innocents Episcopal School.More >
Tommy Leon Williams, 26, was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer, hindering apprehension of a criminal, and obstruction of law enforcement officer.More >
A 9-year-old boy died from a shooting inside his home in Winder Wednesday afternoon.More >
Early voting for the District 6 runoff race to fill Georgia's empty House seat will open on Tuesday, May 30.More >
U.S. Representative John Lewis will host a meet-and-greet for his constituents on Monday.More >
Governor Nathan Deal will appoint a committee to investigate the indecency charges against DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann after his arrest.More >
President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey drew polarizing reactions from Republican and Democratic lawmakers in Georgia. Read more: Trump fires FBI Director James Comey Read more: Trump defends Comey firing, says both parties will thank him U.S. Senator David Perdue released a statement in support of the president's decision. “President Trump acted decisively and within his authority, and I stand behind him," Perdue said. "The FB...More >
Gov. Nathan Deal has vetoed a bill allowing parents to transfer legal authority for a child to a family member or an outside agency, urging lawmakers instead to focus on comprehensive changes to the state's foster care and adoption law next year.More >
President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey. In a statement, Trump says Comey's firing "will mark a new beginning" for the FBI.More >
Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates says she believed Vice President Mike Pence was "entitled to know" that he was relaying untruthful information about the White House national security adviser.More >
Former President Jimmy Carter says the United States cannot "abandon" its emphasis on human rights as a "key element" of foreign policy.More >
Clark Atlanta University made it clear Monday that no guns are allowed on its campus, despite the passage of House Bill 280, which will allow guns on public campuses in Georgia, although with restrictions.More >
Georgians will be able to use their accrued sick time at work to care for sick family members if Governor Nathan Deal signs a bill that passed the Georgia legislature during its latest session.More >
