Arrest made following car burglaries in Gainesville

Police say they have made an arrest after several cars were broken into in Gainesville.

The incidents occurred on Feb. 5 in the Riverside Drive area.

Police say alleged thieves broke into several vehicles that were left unsecured and stole items inside the vehicles.

Keyshon Pulliam, 17, was arrested without incident on Feb. 7.

In addition to Pulliam, police say a 14-year-old teen was also charged.

Police say they are also working to identify a third person connected to the incident.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.