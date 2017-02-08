Man accused in double murder turns himself in

Police say a man accused of shooting and killing two people in Clayton County turned himself in to authorities.

Police say Deanthony Ealey got into the rear passenger seat of a Malibu and shot Aaliyah Royal and Cameron Woods, killing them both.

The incident occurred on Jan. 13 at a Walmart in Riverdale.

Police say Ealey met with Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill at an undisclosed location and was taken into custody without incident.

