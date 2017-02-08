Charges dropped in trafficking case after losing witness

Hall County officials arrested a man they said place a video camera in the HVAC ductwork of a rental apartment.More >
Hall County officials arrested a man they said place a video camera in the HVAC ductwork of a rental apartment.More >
The DeKalb County sheriff's office said they'll hold a press conference at 2 p.m. regarding the charges against the county's top cop, Jeffrey Mann.More >
The DeKalb County Sheriff's office said they'll hold a press conference at 2 p.m. regarding the charges against the county's top cop, Jeffrey Mann.More >
Corrections officials say they're investigating after an inmate died following a fight with another inmate at a Georgia prison.More >
Corrections officials say an inmate has died after a fight with another inmate at a Georgia prison.More >
A 9-year-old boy died from a shooting inside his home in Winder Wednesday afternoon.More >
A 9-year-old boy died from a shooting inside his home in Winder Wednesday afternoon.More >
A Newton High School student was arrested after police said they robbed a classmate at gunpoint in the restroom at Newton High.More >
A Newton High School student was arrested after police said they robbed a classmate at gunpoint in the restroom at Newton High.More >
CBS46 has learned more than three thousand people are now registered to vote in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District after a federal judge ordered the state to extend the registration deadline.More >
CBS46 has learned more than three thousand people are now registered to vote in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District after a federal judge ordered the state to extend the registration deadline.More >
Tommy Leon Williams, 26, was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer, hindering apprehension of a criminal, and obstruction of law enforcement officer.More >
Tommy Leon Williams, 26, was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer, hindering apprehension of a criminal, and obstruction of law enforcement officer.More >
CBS46 has learned that an Atlanta Police officer was injured Friday evening.More >
CBS46 has learned that an Atlanta Police officer was injured Friday evening.More >
Samuel Johnson, 67, was last known to be at his residence in the 400 block of Pomona Circle in southwest Atlanta.More >
Samuel Johnson, 67, was last known to be at his residence in the 400 block of Pomona Circle in southwest Atlanta.More >
Andee Poulos was an active 14-year-old in 2011. She was a swimmer and softball player at Holy Innocents Episcopal School.More >
Andee Poulos was an active 14-year-old in 2011. She was a swimmer and softball player at Holy Innocents Episcopal School.More >
Condemned murderer J.W. Ledford, Jr. is scheduled for execution by lethal injection at 7 p.m. next Tuesday, May 16, at Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson.More >
Condemned murderer J.W. Ledford, Jr. is scheduled for execution by lethal injection at 7 p.m. next Tuesday, May 16, at Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson.More >
A student at Woodstock HS was stabbed by another student Friday afternoon, sparking a Code Red.More >
A student at Woodstock HS was stabbed by another student Friday afternoon, sparking a Code Red.More >
Andee Poulos was an active 14-year-old in 2011. She was a swimmer and softball player at Holy Innocents Episcopal School.More >
Andee Poulos was an active 14-year-old in 2011. She was a swimmer and softball player at Holy Innocents Episcopal School.More >
Tommy Leon Williams, 26, was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer, hindering apprehension of a criminal, and obstruction of law enforcement officer.More >
Tommy Leon Williams, 26, was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer, hindering apprehension of a criminal, and obstruction of law enforcement officer.More >
Family and friends will say goodbye Friday to former Atlanta Police Chief Richard Pennington and a huge crowd is expected to pay their respects.More >
Family and friends will say goodbye Friday to former Atlanta Police Chief Richard Pennington and a huge crowd is expected to pay their respects.More >