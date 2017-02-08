Charges dropped in trafficking case after losing witness

Prosecutors have dropped all charges against a South Dakota doctor accused of trafficking a 16-year-old girl from Georgia after losing contact with an out-of-state witness.

Thirty-six-year-old Jonathan Cohen, of Sioux Falls, had faced human trafficking, sexual exploitation, child pornography and drug charges until they were dismissed Tuesday. A statement from the Minnehaha County State's Attorney's office says there is still an ongoing investigation and the case could be re-opened.

The Argus Leader reports Cohen met the girl, later identified as a runaway from Atlanta, on the website "Seeking Arrangement." Court records say Cohen flew the girl to Sioux Falls twice in 2016 and bought the tickets using her birth date. Cohen's attorney says his client did not know she was 16 until later.

