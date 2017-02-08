Entire school district shuts down due to illness

An entire school district says it's shutting down temporarily due to an elevated number of absences due to sickness.

The Walker County School System will be closed Thursday and Friday, according to their Facebook page.

Walker County is about 100 miles northwest of Atlanta.

According to the district, they simply can't provide enough teachers for classrooms after going through their entire substitute teacher list. Officials say they are also having trouble covering bus routes due to absences from bus drivers and attendants.

"The safety of our students is always our number one priority," says the district in a social media post. "We hope this separation from one another will allow for proper care and wellness for all students and adults."

