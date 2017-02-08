FBI investigating after ricin found in man's car

The FBI is investigating after a toxic substance showed up in a north Georgia community.

According to Fannin County Sheriff Dane Kirby, 27-year-old William Gibbs went to the hospital saying he had been exposed to a toxin and was seeking medical treatment.

The sheriff, along with the Georgia Army National Guard team that performed presumptive tests on the substance in Gibbs' car, confirm ricin was present.

It was sent to a lab for further testing and confirmation.

Sheriff Kirby said it was contained to Gibbs' car.

"As far as, I know there was nobody else involved," he said.

He said he did not know what Gibbs was allegedly doing with the substance.

"As far as his intentions, I don’t have that information. I don’t know," said Kirby.

Gibbs is in the Fannin County Jail, charged with reckless conduct and probation violation. CBS46 is working to learn if federal charges could be coming since the FBI is investigating.

The following is a statement from John Horn, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia:

"FBI is investigating this matter carefully and thoroughly with local law enforcement authorities, including the Fannin County Sheriff’s Department. We have identified no evidence that any poisonous or toxic substances have been dispersed or that the public is at risk, and we are coordinating with the 4th Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team of the Army National Guard and the Cherokee County Fire Department to ensure that the area is safe. We will continue to investigate any leads associated with this case, and encourage any citizens with any information to contact the FBI."

Sheriff Kirby said, "The biggest thing that I want everybody to know is there is no threat, there is no danger, there is no reason to be scared. Everything was contained from the very beginning.”

Still, it's unnerving for neighbors.

"To have something that dangerous as that ricin out here, it's scary, it sure is," said one neighbor who saw a heavy law enforcement presence at Gibbs' house in Morganton where a search warrant was served.

