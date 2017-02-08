Man loses life savings to man posing as fake attorney

For the first time, we are hearing from a man who lost all of his savings to a man posing as an attorney in Gwinnett County.

Police say the con-artist is cheating people out of their hard-earned money. Not only did the con-artist leave a man bankrupt, but the victim says the impostor ruined his family's future.

When asked if the con-artist sounded like he knew what he was talking about, the victim, who didn't want to be identified, said, "Yeah, I actually believed it."

Police say he's one of a growing number of people victimized by 46 year-old Eduardo Bueno Cabrera, who goes by the name Juan Manuel Pineda Cruz.

Cabrera claims to be an attorney, but police say he's a con-artist.

CBS46 has learned he took more than $30,000 from people for legal immigration services that he never actually provided.

When asked how much he paid Cabrera, the victim we spoke to said $6,700.

The alleged impostor targeted Hispanic immigrants, some of whom are in the country illegally, meeting them at Mozart Bakery on Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth and the Pendergrass Flea Market, where we've learned he operated an immigration services kiosk.

CBS46 tracked down an address with his name but no one came to the door. We also went to the office address on his card. A security guard at the building near Perimeter Mall told us one one with his name had an officer here.

The victim we spoke to, who is a U.S. Citizen, went on to say he has no time to be angry. He's working 12-hour shifts everyday to make up for his losses.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Cabrera, you're asked to call Gwinnett County Police at 770-513-5300.

