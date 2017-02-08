Man loses life savings to man posing as fake attorney

Gwinnett County Transit will end trips from Gwinnett Park & Ride lots directly to the Chamblee and Doraville MARTA stations.More >
If you live in Duluth, you can send police private messages on NextDoor.More >
Gwinnett County Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Lawrenceville.More >
A teacher was arrested after being accused of raping a student at South Gwinnett High School.More >
The Gwinnett County district attorney will make an announcement Friday regarding a fire that killed Kathy Patterson and her two children, and leaving Brent Patterson, her husband as the sole survivor.More >
Condemned murderer J.W. Ledford, Jr. is scheduled for execution by lethal injection at 7 p.m. next Tuesday, May 16, at Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson.More >
A student at Woodstock HS was stabbed by another student Friday afternoon, sparking a Code Red.More >
Andee Poulos was an active 14-year-old in 2011. She was a swimmer and softball player at Holy Innocents Episcopal School.More >
Tommy Leon Williams, 26, was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer, hindering apprehension of a criminal, and obstruction of law enforcement officer.More >
