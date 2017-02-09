Mother says son nearly beaten to death in school restroom

A disturbing video has surfaced that shows a DeKalb County man walking up to a woman holding a puppy and striking it in the head and dragging it back to his vehicle.More >
A disturbing video has surfaced that shows a DeKalb County man walking up to a woman holding a puppy and striking it in the head and dragging it back to his vehicle.More >
The DeKalb County sheriff's office said they'll hold a press conference at 2 p.m. regarding the charges against the county's top cop, Jeffrey Mann.More >
The DeKalb County Sheriff's office said they'll hold a press conference at 2 p.m. regarding the charges against the county's top cop, Jeffrey Mann.More >
For more than 3 years, Victoria Rickman has been sitting in the Dekalb County jail, charged with the murder of her ex-fiance William Carter, Jr.More >
For more than 3 years, Victoria Rickman has been sitting in the Dekalb County jail, charged with the murder of her ex-fiance William Carter, Jr.More >
Fire has displaced several residents of a condominium complex that some call the worst neighborhood in the United States.More >
Fire has displaced several residents of a condominium complex that some call the worst neighborhood in the United States.More >
Governor Nathan Deal will appoint a committee to investigate the indecency charges against DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann after his arrest.More >
Governor Nathan Deal will appoint a committee to investigate the indecency charges against DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann after his arrest.More >
Condemned murderer J.W. Ledford, Jr. is scheduled for execution by lethal injection at 7 p.m. next Tuesday, May 16, at Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson.More >
Condemned murderer J.W. Ledford, Jr. is scheduled for execution by lethal injection at 7 p.m. next Tuesday, May 16, at Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson.More >
A student at Woodstock HS was stabbed by another student Friday afternoon, sparking a Code Red.More >
A student at Woodstock HS was stabbed by another student Friday afternoon, sparking a Code Red.More >
Andee Poulos was an active 14-year-old in 2011. She was a swimmer and softball player at Holy Innocents Episcopal School.More >
Andee Poulos was an active 14-year-old in 2011. She was a swimmer and softball player at Holy Innocents Episcopal School.More >
Tommy Leon Williams, 26, was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer, hindering apprehension of a criminal, and obstruction of law enforcement officer.More >
Tommy Leon Williams, 26, was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer, hindering apprehension of a criminal, and obstruction of law enforcement officer.More >