Mother says son nearly beaten to death in school restroom

CBS46 is looking into the claims of a metro Atlanta mother who says her son was cornered and beaten in a high school restroom.

She says the violent attack happened at Lithonia High School without school facility or police officers ever knowing.

She also said that for other kids the fight would have been just that -- a fight. But for her son who has a serious heart condition, it could have been deadly. So CBS46 went straight to the DeKalb County School District to find out how this could have happened and see what's being done to stop other violence in the future.

"Travail could have been laying on the floor dead with a heart attack," said Lacina Bennett, the victim's mother.

Cell phone video showed her son taking a beating at the hands of another student.

"He hit me in my eye and that's when...I had my head down. I was trying to...defend myself and hit him back," Travail said.

The freshmen explains he was surrounded by a group of teens who then locked him in a school bathroom, where he says he was then beaten up.

Many students with cameras captured the 30 second brawl.

"At the last point of the video, he hit me upside my head and I had fell and hit my head on the floor," said Travail.

'One hit to the chest could have caused Travail to have an instant heart attack," his mom added.

Because of a heart condition, Travail has already had three open heart surgeries. His mom argues the school isn't doing enough to protect him or other students from violence.

"I'm more upset with school officials that they don't put [in] the right safety protocol...but personally, I think Lithonia High School needs to be shut down," she said.

CBS46 went directly to the DeKalb County School District about the fight. They denied us an on-camera interview but did say in a statement:

"Following a complete and thorough investigation, we will move quickly to take the necessary actions based on what the investigation reveals. As this matter is under investigation, it is a confidential personnel matter."

The family told us Travail was suspended for his role in the fight. They're also exploring switching schools.

We're working to find out if any security changes could be made at the school.

