Windy, cold in Atlanta Thursday

Expect much colder temperatures in Atlanta on Thursday with windy conditions and mostly sunny skies.

Will it rain?

No

What you need to know?

Your morning will start mostly cloudy in metro Atlanta, but the clouds will clear out in the afternoon. You'll notice a big drop in temperatures Thursday so grab the jacket or coat! It'll also be windy. There's even a wind advisory for the North Georgia mountains, although the advisory doesn't include Atlanta.

Plan your day

8 AM

Mostly cloudy & windy. 44°. Northwest wind from 15-20 mph.



Mostly sunny & windy. 49°. Northwest wind from 15-20 mph.



Sunny & windy. 49°. Northwest wind from 15-20 mph.



Sunny & windy. 48°. Northwest wind from 10-15 mph.



Clear. 44°. Northwest wind from 5-10 mph.



Clear. 34°. Northwest wind from 5-10 mph.

Sunset Thursday

6:17 p.m.

Next chance of rain?

Slight chance on Monday.

Weather in YOUR area

More weather

