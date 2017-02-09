Metro Atlanta producer nominated for 2 Grammy Awards

William Bell may be one of the last original soul singers still standing. His songs have been recorded by Linda Rondstadt and Rod Stewart, and sampled by Kanye West and Ludacris.

But it's his latest recording that has him up for a couple of Grammy Awards!

"Young guys will laugh at this because this is a DA-88 machine and nobody uses these anymore," says Bell.

Make no mistake. He's an original.

His music studio is hidden away in a shopping center in Riverdale.

"I like going under the radar," says Bell. "When we get in here, all we have to do is work."

But it comes alive when Bell's behind the soundboard. His passion is producing, but his love of songwriting and producing earned him two Grammy nominations: Best Traditional R&B Performance for "The Three of Me," and Best Americana Album for "This is Where I Live."

"For an R&B singer to bridge that gap, that's huge," says Bell. "We deliberately tried to do an album that would reflect a broader sense of music, but yet retain the essence of Soul R&B and I think we were able to accomplish that."

Bell's career spans decades and includes a trip to the White House to sing for Former President Obama. He's traveled the world and written so many songs that have been covered, it's hard to keep count!

"That's what lasts, I mean people remember songs that you wrote and recorded 25 years ago and say, Okay, I remember meeting my husband because of this song," says Bell. "I've had longevity a lot longer than a lot of my peers and in this industry, it's hard to sustain because it's a roller coaster business and you have to ride the waves."

Bell will be performing live on the Grammy Awards this Sunday night. You can watch the awards on CBS46.

