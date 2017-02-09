Report finds inmates escaping jail, returning with contraband for years

An explosive new report from the U.S. Penitentiary in Atlanta finds inmates have been escaping a minimum security camp next to the facility for years, only to return with several contraband items, time and time again.

CBS46 obtained a criminal complaint filed last week that says, according to an FBI agent, since January of 2013 the Atlanta Police Department has been investigating incidents of inmates temporarily escaping from the prison camp and returning with contraband.

In one case, three men in ski masks were seen in a car parked near the prison camp's fence. When officers approached the vehicle, all three ran back toward the prison. A search of their vehicle turned up bottled alcohol, 24 cell phones and two loaded handguns.

The report says the APD frequently checks the fence line for any signs of breaches. CBS46 found what appeared to be temporary fixes in several locations.

In January, Atlanta Police installed video surveillance cameras outside the prison camp where holes had been cut in the fence. Just last week, the complaint alleges an inmate escaped and retrieved a large duffel bag. When he was arrested outside the prison, the FBI says they recovered a cell phone, a pair of scissors and 3.5 liters of tequila.

CBS46 has reached out to the Atlanta Police Department and the Bureau of Prisons in Washington but have yet to hear back.

