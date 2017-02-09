Woman shot in face during domestic dispute

An Atlanta woman has been hospitalized after she was shot in the face during a domestic dispute at a home in College Park.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday night at the home on the 2200 block of Godby Road.

Police say the shooting happened as a result of a domestic dispute. The victim was shot in the face and taken to Grady Hospital in Atlanta where her condition is unknown at this time.

Police do not have any suspects in custody.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, you're asked to call police.

