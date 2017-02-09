Carter: Renewable energy can help Trump create jobs

Former President Jimmy Carter says millions of jobs could be created in the United States if President Donald Trump embraces renewable energy sources such as geothermal, solar and wind power.

Carter said Wednesday he hoped Trump would give it "deep consideration." Trump has sent mixed signals on whether he will try to slow Earth's warming temperatures and rising sea levels.

Carter was the first U.S. president to install solar panels at the White House. He was celebrating the installation of solar panels on 10 acres of farmland he owns in Plains.

Carter leased the land to Atlanta-based SolAmerica Energy. The company estimates the project will provide more than half of the power needed in the town of 755 people.

