Chick-fil-A grants Georgia woman's request for daughter

A woman is singing the praises of Chick-fil-A after the manager of a Line Creek location did everything he could to make her daughter feel special on "Daddy-Daughter Date Night".

Katherine Bell Butler says the restaurant was hosting the event but her daughter had no one to go with after her father was killed when she was just 17 months old. Butler says she usually ignored father-daughter events in the past but her daughter said she wanted to go this year.

Her grandfather stepped up and offered to take her but they had to get clearance from the restaurant's manager first.

Butler says she contacted the general manager and he quickly made it happen. She says she is eternally grateful for what the restaurant was able to do for her and her daughter and posted her thoughts on Facebook:

"They made my daughter feel so special, and so loved last night. Thank you Mr. Murray and the rest of Line Creek CFA for truly being the hands and feet of Jesus, not only to my daughter, last night, but to our community, six days a week."

