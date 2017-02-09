Video shows frantic mother asking fast-food workers for help with child

Surveillance video has been released of a mother frantically trying to hand her child over to fast-food workers during an argument with the child's father.

The incident happened in July of 2016 at a McDonald's location in Cincinnati, Ohio and shows the mother rush out of the passenger side of the vehicle with her child in her arms. The father of the child tries to take off in the vehicle but stops and begins a physical encounter with the woman.

The woman is seen waving her arms to restaurant employees, asking for their help.

The man then wrestles the child away from the woman and takes off in the vehicle.

According to Cincinnati.com, police eventually caught up with the father and he has been charged with felonious assault, theft and multiple counts of abduction and kidnapping.

