Young girl logs father's emotional reaction to Falcons Super Bowl loss

A Cherokee County father will never live down his emotional reaction to the Falcons loss to the Patriots in Super Bowl LI now that his daughter has a journal documenting his behavior.

Skylee Poirrier, a third-grader at Clark Creek Elementary School in Acworth, decided that she would write down all of the events that took place during the Super Bowl and things started off great.

But as the Falcons started to unravel, so did Skylee's father as he began on an emotional roller coaster that took him through the second half and finally overtime.

Skylee logged events like, "Dad screams", "Dad does his evil laugh" and Dad cries". Believe us, if you can't read the journal she kept, there are many incidents involving her daddy screaming.

Skylee says now that she's "internet famous", she's considering a career in journalism.

