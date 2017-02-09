Police searching for robbery suspect

Gwinnett County Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a Walgreens location in Stone Mountain on January 30.

The robbery happened around 6:30 p.m. at the Walgreens on Five Forks Trickum Road.

Surveillance video shows the man enter the store, walk up to the cash register and demand cash while holding a handgun.

The cashier gives him a few hundred dollars and he walks out of the store.

He is described as a light-skinned black male, standing around 6 feet tall and weighing about 150-180 pounds. He has dark hair and a mustache and was seen wearing blue pants, a black hooded sweatshirt and black shoes.

If you have any information regarding the robbery, you're asked to contact Gwinnett County Police at 770-513-5300.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.