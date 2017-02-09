Walmart worker refuses reward after finding woman's purse

A Facebook post from a woman in Arkansas about a helpful Walmart employee is going viral after being shared over 50,000 times and receiving over 16,000 comments.

Christy Neubert says the man found her purse with all of her cash and credit cards inside. He took it to customer service and they called Neubert.

When she came to the store to give the man a reward, he gave her a big hug and told her his heroic act was a "blessing to her".

The picture also has over 128,000 reactions on Facebook.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.