Elderly woman killed in Clayton County fire

A 95 year-old woman is dead after the home she was living in caught fire late Wednesday night.

Francis Stephenson was found in the basement of the home on the 400 block of Lady Guinevere Way in Jonesboro. The fire broke out around 10:40 p.m.

No one else was inside the home at the time of the fire. It is unclear what ignited the blaze but investigators say it is not considered suspicious.

An autopsy is scheduled.

