Georgia State Trooper who passed away after motorcycle crash in December laid to rest

Family and friends are remembering a Georgia State Trooper who passed away Tuesday from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash in December.

Sergeant 1st Class Tony Henry, 49, was critically injured in the crash that took place in Tampa, Florida on December 3. Henry rear-ended a vehicle that had pulled in front of him.

Several gathered at the State Capitol Wednesday to remember Henry, who was also a former Covington and Conyers police officer.

Remembering SFC Henry, my friend Tony, at the Capitol today. pic.twitter.com/oJ2QLWC6zf — Governor Nathan Deal (@GovernorDeal) February 8, 2017

Several people spoke on behalf of Henry, including House member David Ralston. Ralston opened his speech with a tribute to Henry, who also was a member of Governor Nathan Deal's executive protection detail.

Thank you Speaker Ralston for this meaningful tribute to SFC Tony Henry. https://t.co/rwmrxXSt7U — Governor Nathan Deal (@GovernorDeal) February 8, 2017

Henry was a 17 year veteran of the state patrol and leaves behind a wife and four children.

His funeral began at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Church at Covington in Oxford.

