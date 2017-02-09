Delta Air Lines plans to hire 25,000 workers over five years

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian met with Donald Trump and other airline industry leaders at the White House Thursday.

Bastian announced that the company plans on hiring as many as 25,000 workers over the next five years. Bastian says the company is in the middle of a major overhaul to expand and upgrade their hubs at several of the nation's airports.

The company already employs over 80,000 workers worldwide.

Company website Delta.com posted Bastian's comments after the meeting:

“I appreciate the opportunity to meet with President Trump today along with colleagues from across the industry and look forward to continuing our efforts to make U.S. aviation great. We had a positive discussion about many of the major issues facing U.S. travelers, airline employees and the aviation industry, which is a vital economic engine for America. I look forward to working with President Trump, Secretary Chao, Secretary Tillerson and other members of the administration on issues important to Delta, our employees and our customers. Delta has been leading the charge to expand and upgrade our nation’s airports, with extensive improvement projects planned and underway at major Delta hubs. At Delta, we plan to hire 25,000 people over the next five years with the support of a level playing field globally.”

The announcement comes as Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta undergoes a major expansion project.

