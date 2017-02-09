2 displaced after Hall County house fire

Officials say two people were displaced from their home after it caught fire in Hall County on Thursday.

The fire occurred at a home in the 5900 block of Mitchell Street in Flowery Branch.

A spokesperson with Hall County Fire Services says about 50 percent of the 1,000 sq. ft. home was on fire when units arrived, which forced the closure of Mitchell Street in the area.

No one was injured in the fire, according to the spokesperson.

Officials say the cause of the fire has not been determined.

