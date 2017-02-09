Gwinnett County to host annual Valentine's Day wedding ceremonies

Gwinnett County Transit will end trips from Gwinnett Park & Ride lots directly to the Chamblee and Doraville MARTA stations.More >
Gwinnett County Transit will end trips from Gwinnett Park & Ride lots directly to the Chamblee and Doraville MARTA stations.More >
If you live in Duluth, you can send police private messages on NextDoor.More >
If you live in Duluth, you can send police private messages on NextDoor.More >
Gwinnett County Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Lawrenceville.More >
Gwinnett County Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Lawrenceville.More >
A teacher was arrested after being accused of raping a student at South Gwinnett High School.More >
A teacher was arrested after being accused of raping a student at South Gwinnett High School.More >
The Gwinnett County district attorney will make an announcement Friday regarding a fire that killed aMore >
The Gwinnett County district attorney will make an announcement Friday regarding a fire that killed Kathy Patterson and her two children, and leaving Brent Patterson, her husband as the sole survivor.More >
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >
A picture of a deceased military veteran being displayed on a stretcher rather than a coffin at a funeral home in north Georgia is making the rounds on social media.More >
A picture of a deceased military veteran being displayed on a stretcher rather than a coffin at a funeral home in north Georgia is making the rounds on social media.More >
The victim was found on National Turnpike on April 20.More >
The victim was found on National Turnpike on April 20.More >
Condemned murderer J.W. Ledford, Jr. is scheduled for execution by lethal injection at 7 p.m. next Tuesday, May 16, at Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson.More >
Condemned murderer J.W. Ledford, Jr. is scheduled for execution by lethal injection at 7 p.m. next Tuesday, May 16, at Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson.More >
An early morning accident has claimed the lives of two people, including former NFL player Michael Jackson who, after retiring from football, also served as mayor of a Louisiana village.More >
An early morning accident has claimed the lives of two people, including former NFL player Michael Jackson who, after retiring from football, also served as mayor of a Louisiana village.More >