Gwinnett County to host annual Valentine's Day wedding ceremonies

Gwinnett County is set to host their annual Valentine's Day wedding ceremonies.

The ceremonies will be performed at the Gwinnett County Justice and Administration Center from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Feb. 14 in Courtroom 1H.

Officials say Chief Magistrate Kristina Hammer Blum and Probate Court Judge Christopher Ballar will perform the ceremonies.

You're reminded by officials to bring your valid, original marriage license to the ceremony, although the license is not necessary if you are renewing your wedding vows.

You can call (770) 822-8350 to get more information on obtaining a marriage license.

You can call (770) 822-8081 to schedule an appointment for your ceremony. Officials say appointments are encouraged, although not required.

