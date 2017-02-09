Police: Son shoots mom's ex-boyfriend in Paulding County

Police say an 18-year-old teen has been charged with reckless conduct in connection to a domestic violence incident that involved the death of another man.

The incident occurred just after 7 p.m. on Feb. 8 in Dallas, Ga.

A spokesperson with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office says units responded to the 3800 block of Tabor Church Road after receiving two separate 911 calls regarding shots fired and a crash.

Police say a car crashed through a fence and came to rest against a tree, which is where they found 28-year-old Justin McKenzie, of Cartersville, dead in the driver's seat.

Police say witnesses told them 18-year-old Jordan Holt, of Dallas, allegedly shot McKenzie while he was in the car.

The police spokesperson said Holt told them there was a history of domestic violence between him and McKenzie, adding that McKenzie was his mother's ex-boyfriend.

Police say in addition to reckless conduct, more charges are possible. He is being held in the Paulding County Detention Center without bond.

