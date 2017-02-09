Line in legislative bill raises red flag for those impacted by ADHD

CBS46 is taking a closer look at how your lawmakers in Georgia are trying to solve the opioid crisis, and why one line in one of the bills raised a red flag to families with children who have ADHD.

I was at the State Capitol looking over the bills that are supposed to be getting the problem under control. We've been following what's being filed, what's being changed and what's not gaining traction.

At first, Georgia's newborns grabbed the attention of your lawmakers because they were born addicted to drugs. Now, it's parents of other children who have a problem with how one of the opioid addiction bills is being approached.

"ADHD drugs are in the Schedule II category, which is one of the more regulated categories of drugs," says Polly McKinney with Voices for Georgia's Children.

Schedule II, III, IV and V drugs are in Senate Bill 81 as requiring a new prescription every five days. State Senator Renee Unterman says she understands the concern since two of her own children had ADHD.

She calls it a mistake.

"That was basically an error that was in the bill," Unterman said.

Unterman says the overall goal was to crack down on those who are doctor-hopping through tighter control of the prescription drug monitoring program, which puts more responsibility on doctors.

"Where they go from one doctor to another to get their addictive medication, what we're trying to get is the providers to check the database," Unterman added.

But the unintended consequence was that it alarmed parents.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.