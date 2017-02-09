Anti-fascist propaganda posted in Atlanta

Atlanta police are looking for whoever is blanketing a city neighborhood with their group's propaganda.

A group calling themselves Atlanta Anti-Fascists have left stickers across Inman Park and they’ve recently put up a wanted poster of a man who the group claims is a racist.

Some people say they appreciate the warnings, but others say they're not convinced the man on the wanted poster is really a white supremacist, and profiling him as such can be dangerous.

“Is it really true?” asked Shade Sample. “Somebody put it out there. But those kinds of things need to be researched and probably taken over to the authorities.”

Atlanta Anti-Fascists, the group behind these posters and stickers, wouldn’t talk on-camera but did email CBS46 some of their goals, which include confronting white supremacists organizing in Atlanta, building a strong grassroots anti-racist culture regionally and contributing to movements against institutional racism from police violence to attacks on immigrant's communities.

Atlanta police say they don't consider Atlanta Anti-Fascists a gang, but say their intelligence unit is now working to locate the people involved with them.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.