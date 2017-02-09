Police investigate murder-suicide in Newton County

Police say they are investigating a murder-suicide in Newton County.

The incident occurred just before 1 p.m. in the 30 block of Pebble Brook Pass.

Police say they responded to the scene after being told a person was shot. While en route, authorities say they were told another person was threatening to commit suicide.

Police say when they arrived at the scene, they found two people who had both been shot and killed. Investigators say they believe the shooting was a murder-suicide.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.