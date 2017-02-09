Fulton County clinic dumps sensitive medical records in plain sight

A Fulton County clinic is caught dumping medical records in a place where identity thieves could easily get to them.

On Thursday, CBS46 discovered the dumpster sitting right in front of the South Fulton Mental Heath Center contained hundreds of medical records.

We didn't even have to come in the middle of the night. CBS46 reporter, Dante Renzulli, was able to grab the documents out of the dumpster right in front of employees in the parking lot.

It's a recipe for identity theft, but that's not the worst part. In these medical histories, there are notes taken by psychiatrists during confidential conversations with patients.

One says the patient gets angered easily, has difficulty focusing and feels like his family bullies him- words that patient probably never thought a news reporter would be reading.

With all this information at our fingertips, we easily tracked down Mamie Gilley.

Gilley had to really think back to remember being at the facility, because her last visit was more than 10 years ago. As a retired nurse, she's especially disappointed with the lack of professionalism.

"Nobody wants their personal history just thrown out the window," Gilley says.

Our crew showed employees in the parking lot what we found and they seemed surprised.

"There's supposed to be no document like that in there, but I have to refer you to the county spokesperson," said building services employee, Richard Carter.

We brought this matter to the attention of Fulton County officials, who conducted an investigation and concluded that no patient records were ever in the dumpster. However, we later showed them proof to the contrary, and they reversed their statement.

After further evaluation, they determined that someone at the clinic did not do their job correctly. An employee was supposed to secure all sensitive documents before they moved the office to a new location. Everything left behind was supposed to be safe for contractors to throw outside.

Here's the complete statement from a Fulton County spokesperson:

Fulton County takes our clients' privacy seriously. We were notified today of documents that were not properly secured during the move from the South Fulton Mental Health Center.



A preliminary review suggests that a staff member did not secure the files properly during the transition process. Those files have now been secured in accordance with HIPPA regulations. Fulton County is conducting an internal investigation to determine the cause of this error and appropriate next steps, including possible disciplinary action.

