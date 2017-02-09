Accident shuts down Marietta road

Police say an accident shut down a Marietta Road on Thursday.

The Marietta Police Department sent an alert just after 6 p.m. advising residents to avoid the eastbound lanes of Whitlock Avenue at Northcutt Street.

Officials did not provide additional information on the accident, but did say that traffic was re-routed south to Northcutt Street during the accident.

