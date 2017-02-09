Accident shuts down Marietta road - CBS46 News

Accident shuts down Marietta road

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
(Source: WGCL) (Source: WGCL)
MARIETTA, GA (CBS46) -

Police say an accident shut down a Marietta Road on Thursday.

The Marietta Police Department sent an alert just after 6 p.m. advising residents to avoid the eastbound lanes of Whitlock Avenue at Northcutt Street.

Officials did not provide additional information on the accident, but did say that traffic was re-routed south to Northcutt Street during the accident.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Connect with CBS46