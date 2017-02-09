Woman charged with vehicular homicide after Cobb County crash

A woman has been charged with vehicular homicide following a fatal crash in Cobb County.

In a warrant obtained by CBS46, police say Sydney Watson caused a crash on Trickum Road and Wickingham Drive in Marietta on Dec. 16.

Police say Watson was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol when she drove into the opposite lane of traffic and collided with another vehicle.

In the warrant, Watson is accused by an officer of having a strong odor of alcohol, having bloodshot and glassy eyes and stumbling out of the vehicle she was driving.

Police say Watson had a partially empty bottle of Vodka in the front passenger seat of the vehicle.

In addition to vehicular homicide, Watson was also charged with failure to maintain lane and DUI, according to records.

