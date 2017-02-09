$750,000 bond for woman accused in Florida, Alabama killings

Dexter Deshawn Covington was last seen driving a black 2014 Chevrolet Camaro with GA tag RCA 2611 in the area of McDonough, GA.More >
Dexter Deshawn Covington was last seen driving a black 2014 Chevrolet Camaro with GA tag RCA 2611 in the area of McDonough, GA.More >
Hall County officials arrested a man they said place a video camera in the HVAC ductwork of a rental apartment.More >
Hall County officials arrested a man they said place a video camera in the HVAC ductwork of a rental apartment.More >
The DeKalb County sheriff's office said they'll hold a press conference at 2 p.m. regarding the charges against the county's top cop, Jeffrey Mann.More >
The DeKalb County Sheriff's office said they'll hold a press conference at 2 p.m. regarding the charges against the county's top cop, Jeffrey Mann.More >
Corrections officials say they're investigating after an inmate died following a fight with another inmate at a Georgia prison.More >
Corrections officials say an inmate has died after a fight with another inmate at a Georgia prison.More >
A 9-year-old boy died from a shooting inside his home in Winder Wednesday afternoon.More >
A 9-year-old boy died from a shooting inside his home in Winder Wednesday afternoon.More >
Marcho Farms issued a recall for four veal, pork, and beef products stocked at Walmart stores in Illinois, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia. The products were found to be contaminated with a type of toxin-producing E. coli.More >
Marcho Farms issued a recall for four veal, pork, and beef products stocked at Walmart stores in Illinois, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia. The products were found to be contaminated with a type of toxin-producing E. coli.More >
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >
The victim was found on National Turnpike on April 20.More >
The victim was found on National Turnpike on April 20.More >
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.More >
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.More >
Ransomware is a type of malicious software that takes over a computer and locks the user out, preventing them from accessing any files until they pay money. This particular program, called WannaCry, asks for about $300, though the price increases over time.More >
Ransomware is a type of malicious software that takes over a computer and locks the user out, preventing them from accessing any files until they pay money. This particular program, called WannaCry, asks for about $300, though the price increases over time.More >