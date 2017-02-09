Atlanta mayor: Releasing 1.4 million pages of docs was fastest way to get info out

A bear spotted in Buckhead a few days ago by residents has a new home thanks to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.More >
City officials are inviting the public to come out and celebrate the reopening of I-85 bridge with the Cheshire Bridge Dine and Shop Week.More >
A 6 year-old boy was hospitalized after he was attacked by a dog at his home in southwest Atlanta.More >
A man's body has been found inside a home following a fire in Alpharetta early Saturday morning and police believe the fire was intentionally set to cover up his murder.More >
Samuel Johnson, 67, was last known to be at his residence in the 400 block of Pomona Circle in southwest Atlanta.More >
Marcho Farms issued a recall for four veal, pork, and beef products stocked at Walmart stores in Illinois, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia. The products were found to be contaminated with a type of toxin-producing E. coli.More >
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >
The victim was found on National Turnpike on April 20.More >
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.More >
A picture of a deceased military veteran being displayed on a stretcher rather than a coffin at a funeral home in north Georgia is making the rounds on social media.More >
