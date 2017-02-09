Atlanta mayor: Releasing 1.4 million pages of docs was fastest way to get info out

CBS46 spent a day going through more than 1 million pages of documents released in connection to a bribery investigation involving Atlanta City Hall.

Despite having to sort through all the pages, Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed calls it the quickest way to get the information out.

Mayor Reed says the documents that were sent to the Justice Department were sent electronically, but not redacted, which means they contained personal information. So Reed said in the interest of transparency, printing the information in redacted form was the fastest way to release them to the public.

"The documents in this room are the documents that we provided to the Justice Department," Reed said at a press conference. "I'm going to fully comply and cooperate," Reed said. "Justice is going to be served."

Between 2010-2015 at least two contractors conspired to buy lucrative construction-related contracts with the city of Atlanta.

"I have never taken a bribe and I'm just going to speak for me," Reed said. "I'm not going to speak for other folks."

So the mayor allowed the media to sift through 406 boxes of records under the watchful eye of city law enforcement.

"My impression was this was a lazy response by the city to a very appropriate open records act request," CBS46 legal analyst Derek Bauer said.

Bauer questioned the method of releasing the information considering it had been provided to the Justice Department in electronic form.

"I think we can reasonably assume that a lot of this information has been submitted to the Justice Department at its request in a very usable, searchable, manageable format and there's a legitimate question why that couldn't have been done for the public here," Bauer added.

Our investigative team found some documents that were not legible because the font was too small, and there were other records that were blank.

"The reason we delivered them in the fashion that we did today is because we're trying to get them out as quickly as possible," Reed added.

The mayor's office responded to the fact that some of the documents were not legible. His office said city staff did not review the documents prior to delivering them to the press. They went on to say they are working with the vendor to provide an immediate solution.

We asked the mayor how much it cost to print all the documents and potentially re-print some documents and he said he didn't know.

