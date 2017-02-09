Mostly sunny, cool in Atlanta Friday

Plan on a mostly sunny day in Atlanta Friday with cool afternoon temperatures.

Will it rain?

No

What you need to know?

The weather will be spectacular in Atlanta on Friday with plenty of sunshine. The winds will relax vs. what we saw Thursday. It'll be warmer than Thursday, but still cool with afternoon temperatures in the 50s. The weather is looking pretty good through the first part of the weekend with a slight chance of rain returning to Atlanta on Sunday.

Plan your day

8 AM

Sunny. 34°. Calm wind.



Noon

Sunny. 50°. Southeast wind from 0-5 mph.



3 PM

Sunny. 59°. Southeast wind from 0-5 mph.



5 PM

Sunny. 58°. South wind from 0-5 mph.



7 PM

Clear. 55°. Southwest wind from 0-5 mph.



11 PM

Clear. 48°. Southwest wind from 0-5 mph.

Sunset Friday

6:18 p.m.

Next chance of rain?

Slight chance on Sunday.

