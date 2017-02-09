Metro Atlanta to be represented well on Grammy night

The biggest award of Grammy night could go to one of two metro Atlanta music producers.

Atlantan Mike Williams, known as "Mike Will Made It" produced Beyonce's "Formation." It's up for Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

Rihanna's "Work" is also nominated for Record of the Year. Kuk Harrell, who lives in Smyrna, produced the vocals on the song.

"I Do" by Atlanta singer Music Soulchild is up for a single Grammy Award in the Best R&B Performance category. It's his 12th Grammy nomination.

On the other end of the spectrum, Savannah metal quartet Barboness is nominated for the Best Metal Performance for their song "Shock Me."

College Park rapper 2 Chainz was nominated for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance. He teamed up with Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne for "No Problem."

For Best Rap Performance -- the song "Broccoli" featuring Atlanta's own LI Yachty. And in the same category, Kayne West's "Ultralight Mean" includes two metro Atlanta artists, Kelly Price and The Dream.

Here's something to keep in mind about a couple of the biggest awards of the night -- Song of the Year goes to the best song writer, while Record of the Year is awarded to the best performance and best production of the song, so the recording engineers get a Grammy too.

The Grammy Awards air live Sunday night on CBS46.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.