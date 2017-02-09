Metro Atlanta woman loses her life after leaving country for cosmetic surgery

Vanity and an aging population may be the reasons behind a resurgence in cosmetic surgery here in the U.S. But a search for better deals is behind another booming industry called medical tourism.

We're investigating the risks after a metro Atlanta woman lost her life.

At 36-years-old, some would say Diana Chavarro had it all, good looks, a loving husband, a son and a place to call home.

But she wanted more.

Her husband, Dario, says she started looking into cosmetic surgery. She found the body she wanted in videos and images posted to social media by Liz Vicent, a plastic surgeon in South America.

"She started with the idea to do a lipo, but just on her belly," Dario said.

The Gainesville woman contacted Vicent's clinic all the way in Medellín, Colombia.

"The plastic surgeon recommended her to do her breast and I was surprised about that because I told my wife, you don't need that," Dario said.

But a bargain price made it appealing.

"My wife paid $5,000," Dario said.

The same procedures here in the states can go for more than $16,000.

Dario tells CBS46 his wife was originally from Medellín, Colombia, so she planned to go on her own, get the work done, then stay with family during her recovery.

So her husband stayed home with their son when Diana went in for surgery in December 2016.

"She told me, 'pray for me,'" Dario said.

Those were the last words he would hear from his wife.

Dario jumped on a plane and rushed to the clinic in Medellín, where staff members told him his wife suffered a bad reaction that led to her death. Police there reportedly say she died from cardiac arrest. Police and the Government Ethics Board in Medellin are investigating her death.

Diana's passing is making news in Colombia, raising safety concerns. Newspapers in the area are reporting she's the 13th woman to die after undergoing plastic surgery in the city of Medellin in less than a year.

U.S. board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Lisa DiFrancesco says Diana's death is a tragic case of medical tourism.

"People going overseas to avoid high deductibles, high costs, out of pocket costs that we see here in the United States," DiFrancesco said.

It's a booming, multi-million dollar industry the CDC says some 750,000 Americans take part in every year, going abroad for a nip and tuck.

Dr. DiFrancesco, who specializes in repairing botched procedures, says plastic surgery deaths overseas are difficult to quantify due to lack of reporting, but stresses the risks are real.

"The number one complication that people have surrounds infection," Dr. DiFrancesco said.

CBS46 News found Dr. Liz Vicent, who's being investigated for Diana's death by Medellín police and a government ethics board, on a medical tourism website where it says she has a medical surgeon degree from Free University in Barranquilla, Colombia. I searched for her name under the Colombian Society of Plastic Surgeons website, which is a reputable source for surgeons in Colombia, according to the president of the Associate of Plastic Surgeons in Medellin.

But we couldn't find her name on file.

DiFrancesco says verifying credentials for doctors overseas can be a challenge.

"When you go overseas, there's no ability for you to verify who you're talking to, whether their pictures are real," DiFrancesco says.

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons has this warning, saying "There are no U.S. laws that protect patients or mandate the training and qualifications of physicians who perform plastic surgery outside the U.S. There may be no legal recourse if surgical negligence by the physician or institution occurs."

Mr. Chavarro is now in an uphill legal battle over his wife's death in Colombia. He hopes telling his story here in the states helps saves lives.

CBS46 News worked for days to get a hold of Dr. Liz Vicent, also known as Lizbeth Vicent Pacheco. Her attorney sent me a statement saying, in part:

"The surgical procedures on the body of Mrs. Diana Alvarez were practiced within the realm of good medical practice. In every procedure or medical intervention, there are inherent risks and possible complications, such as death, which was accepted and signed in informed consents...I deeply lament Diana Alvarez' passing and I am in solidarity with her husband and her family."

