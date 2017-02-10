Cyclorama on the move from southeast Atlanta to Buckhead

After a 95 year stay in Grant Park, the Cyclorama, depicting the battle for Atlanta during the Civil War, is headed to the Atlanta History Center in Buckhead.

The 360 degree painting dates back to 1886, and was crafted to tell the story of the Union’s victory over Confederate forces in Atlanta, in 1864. Officials with the Atlanta History Center say it is one of only three paintings of its kind still intact in North America; the other two are in Quebec City and Gettysburg, PA.

Moving the painting presents a stout logistical challenge for the Atlanta History Center, which will set the painting up in a new building designed specifically to house the work of art.

“It’s the most important artifact we have, so we’re going to take care of it,” said Gordon Jones with the Atlanta History Center. Jones was one of the lead figures in orchestrating the move of the painting, a process that spanned no less than six years.

The painting was divided into two sections and rolled up on scrolls, with the combined weight of the scrolls equaling 20,000 pounds. The scrolls were loaded onto two flatbed trucks Thursday night prior to being driven across town overnight, when traffic was more agreeable.

The building where the Cyclorama was housed will be taken over by Zoo Atlanta, which plans to use the space as an event and exhibit hall.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.