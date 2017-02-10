New APD Chief unveils safety plan in first official news conference

Atlanta's new police chief detailed her plan to making the city safer during her first news conference on Friday.

Erika Shields' first official press conference came on the heels of a deadly shootout in northwest Atlanta that put a neighborhood on lockdown. It's the latest high-profile crime Shields is expected to address during her news conference at 11 a.m. on Friday.

Shields joined concerned neighbors for a town hall meeting in Virginia Highlands earlier in the week and took questions ranging from crime prevention steps, new facial recognition technology for the city and plans to increase cameras city-wide, including body cameras.

CBS46 looked at crime statistics for Zone 6, which has seen one homicide, eight aggravated assaults and more than two dozen pedestrian robberies, just in January.

Shields also says Fulton County needs a new jail.

So far, there have been 12 homicides in the city in 2017.

