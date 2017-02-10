Drive planned to assist south Georgia tornado victims

After 41 tornadoes ripped through southern Georgia in January, killing at least 18 people and leaving a trail of devastation, a donation drive is planned to help victims help rebuild their lives.

Organizers will be collecting everything from coats, blankets, water and non-perishable items for families affected by the disaster.

At least 18 people died across the South, including 14 people in the state of Georgia.

The drive will take place from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the McDonald's location at 2739 Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur.

The first 94 people to donate will receive a gift card for a free breakfast at the restaurant.

