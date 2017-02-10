Atlanta child thought to have beaten cancer has recurrence

The family of a young girl in Hall County initially thought to have beaten cancer in October is reeling after she had a recurrence of cancer in her brain.

In Nov. 2015, 2-year-old Brecklynn Allgood was diagnosed with Pleuropulmonary Blastoma that spread through her body. The community rallied around the girl on Facebook, and she gained a following of nearly 50,000 people around the country.

The girl was cleared of cancer in October after several months of radiation treatments but the disease has since returned, her family said on a Facebook page after the found out the horrible news on February 8.

The family posted on their "Pray 4 Breck" Facebook page that Brecklynn is scheduled to have an MRI of the spine done on Friday and a spinal tap on Monday to make sure the cancer hasn't spread further throughout her body.

