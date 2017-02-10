Girl suffering with cancer named honorary APD officer

A young girl suffering with Neuroblastoma, a rare form of cancer that affects the nervous system, is on the force after she was named an honorary Atlanta Police officer.

Karma Lilly Little, a patient at the Children's Health Care of Atlanta, was named to the force Thursday as several officers showed up to swear her in.

This came after a request from Karma, who only wanted to be visited by officers. Even new police chief Erika Shields showed up even though her first official news conference is set for Friday.

Little was also presented with a certificate, signifying her appointment to the force and several other gifts.

