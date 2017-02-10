Baby antelope melting hearts across the globe

Thanos the baby antelope is melting hearts across the world after the Chester Zoo posted a video of him on Facebook.

The Zoo says Thanos is a dik-dik, which is a small antelope found in certain areas of Africa.

Thanos is about 19 centimeters tall and doesn't even register on the scale for weight.

Check out the video!

